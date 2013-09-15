FBI Involved In Belding Boy’s Disappearance

BELDING, Mich. — Belding Police Chief Dale Nelson confirms that the FBI has been called in to investigate, and foul play is being considered as a possibility in the disappearance of 10-year-old Devon Morrison.

Chief Nelson says a search of the Flat River included a search-and-rescue team, volunteers, and a Michigan State Police helicopter. So far, their efforts have not turned up any sign of Devon. The search is set to resume on Monday morning.

Family members are being questioned by the FBI at this time. The last confirmed sighting of the boy was Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Harrison street near his home, roughly two blocks from the Flat River.