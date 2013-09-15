FBI Involved In Belding Boy’s Disappearance

BELDING, Mich. — Belding Police Chief Dale Nelson confirms that the FBI has been called in to investigate, and foul play is being considered as a possibility in the disappearance of 10-year-old Devon Morrison.
Chief Nelson says a search of the Flat River included a search-and-rescue team, volunteers, and a Michigan State Police helicopter. So far, their efforts have not turned up any sign of Devon. The search is set to resume on Monday morning.
Family members are being questioned by the FBI at this time. The last confirmed sighting of the boy was Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Harrison street near his home, roughly two blocks from the Flat River.
tracy
I pray they find this Boy safe and unharmed.I wonder if he was on the internet and made plans with anyone these days you never know.So many weird things going on around here lately.
Linda
Praying for Devon. Crushes my heart that he is missing.
Catherine Green
Can't you post anything updated… I'm going nuts here in NC, waiting on word of my cousins boy… Please keep us out of stater's posted!
Mark
The Daily News out of Greenville, MI has more updated information on their website. A link to the Belding section is here –> http://thedailynews.cc/belding/
Machelle
they still have not found him I have been out all day looking for him my self along with my aunt still nothing they have so many out looking as well an still many many more showing up to help look
ppush
I am praying that he is found safe and praying for the safety for all those searching for him,
guest
READ MORE ABOUT SUNDAY'S SEARCH EFFORTS: http://www.woodtv.com/news/local/ionia-county/sun…
guest
The paper showed a photo of them putting crime scene tape around his home. What are they thinking?? Im confused!
Java
God I pray please help find this boy home safe and sound with no harm. I'm only 13 what do I know. I know lots and I know that Devon must! Return to his home here in Belding! And please this town I trusted with my life return it to good again! Please God Help Us! And Belding Community or Anyone That Reads This Please Believe In God To Return Devon Morrison!!! Please Return him!