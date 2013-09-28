Rollover Crash Leads To A Second Crash In Cass County

Police lights multiple nightCASSOPOLIS, Mich- Two people were injured after a rollover crash on Dailey Road outside of the village of Cassopolis around 9:30 p.m. Friday Night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, one vehicle driven by 36-year-old David Menefee of Dowagiac, was heading southbound at a high rate of speed on Daily Road just south of Pokagon Highway when he lost control of their vehicle, went off the roadway and overturned the vehicle.

He was being followed by 27-year-old Karla Menefee, she was also travelling at a high rate of speed when Mr. Menefee rolled his vehicle. She attempted to go around him, when she collided with his vehicle causing another crash.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

