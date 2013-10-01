One Person Shot In Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A male was shot in Muskegon on Monday evening.
The shooting occurred at 8:54 p.m. Monday at 2337 Seventh St. Police at the scene told FOX 17 News that a car drove up and a male was shot. So far, police don’t know the make, model or any description of the car.
The male was talking with police at the hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries.
kdude
Is it really breaking news when it happens every day, same story only the names change?!?!
JJj
Solving crime is not our police department's priority. Seem's DUI's, Electric Forest drug busts from potential people spending money in our community, Speeding-Construction zone tickets & where ever else they can generate money from is obviously MOST IMPORTANT to our city. Last one in Muskegon, MI. Please turn out the lights.