One Person Shot In Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A male was shot in Muskegon on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at 8:54 p.m. Monday at 2337 Seventh St. Police at the scene told FOX 17 News that a car drove up and a male was shot. So far, police don’t know the make, model or any description of the car.

The male was talking with police at the hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries.

.