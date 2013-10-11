On the Brink of History: Blitz Preview Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mona Shores has never qualified for the playoffs in school history, that can all change tonight. The Sailors host Zeeland East (5-1) in our Game of the Week.

Both teams already have 1 conference loss in the very difficult OK Black and are looking up at Muskegon and Reeths-Puffer in the standings.

Injuries are a factor for both teams as each will play without a starting running back. Shores (5-1) is missing DeOntay Moffet and Zeeland East’s Spencer Viening will his 4th straight game with a knee injury.

Highlights, reaction and analysis on the Blitz starting at 10:30 PM.

Our Blitz Battle takes place in the OK White where Caledonia (5-1) visits Lowell (6-0). The Fighting Scots final 3 games are against the Red Arrows, East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Christian, but to this point in the season they have played very well. Quarterback Kobe Wilson and running back Eddie Kelly have led the way so far.

Meanwhile, Lowell is coming off a 4 overtime thriller against East Grand Rapids and looks to set up a league title showdown next week against Grand Rapids Christian.

Other games that we will attempting to cover on the Blitz this week include:

Paw Paw (6-0) at Plainwell (6-0)

Greenville (2-4) vs. Forest Hills Northern (5-1) at Fifth Third Ballpark

Unity Christian (2-4) at Byron Center (4-2)

Kalamazoo Central (3-3) at Portage Central (6-0)

Rockford (5-1) at Grandville (2-4)

West Ottawa (4-2) at East Kentwood (4-2)

Grand Haven (1-5) at Hudsonville (3-3)

Godwin Heights (4-2) vs. NorthPointe Christian (5-1) at Northview

Belding (4-2) at Hopkins (4-2)

Comstock Park (6-0) at Coopersville (1-5)

Sparta (5-1) at Allendale (5-1)

Wyoming (0-6) at Muskegon Catholic Central (4-2)

Kalamazoo Christian (3-3) at Schoolcraft (5-1)

South Christian (5-1) vs. Ottawa Hills (4-2) at Houseman Field

Shelby (6-0) at Ravenna (2-4)

Montague (4-2) at North Muskegon (5-1)

Grand Rapids Christian (5-1) at Forest Hills Central (2-4)