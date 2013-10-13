Thousands Without Power in Allegan & Barry Counties

DELTON, Mich. — Consumers Energy reported thousands of customers without electric power in parts of Allegan and Barry counties Saturday night.

According to the company’s interactive map, the outage occurred just before 9:00 P.M.  No details were available regarding the cause of the outage, nor an estimate of when power would be restored.

Affected areas include Delton, Gun Lake, and Cloverdale.  As of midnight, more than 6,200 customers were still without power.

FOX 17 Morning News will provide updates as information becomes available.  Click here to go to the Consumers Energy outage map.

