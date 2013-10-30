Paw Paw Teacher Facing Felony Drug Charges

Court-gavel-and-justicePAW PAW, Mich. — A teacher at Paw Paw Middle School with a medical marijuana grow license is now facing felony drug charges after police say he exceeded the limits of that permit.

The home of Scot Granke, 50,  was raided in late August after authorities received a tip from his estranged wife, according to Michigan State Police.  They say they discovered 66 plants during their raid, 18 more than his license allowed.

State police also say they found a pound of processed marijuana in his possession, one ounce over the limit of his license.  Hash was also allegedly discovered on his property, which is not allowed under the state medical marijuana law at all.  He was also allegedly in possession of four unregistered handguns.

Granke has now been charged with one count of manufacturing marijuana and one count of manufacturing hash as well as four misdemeanor counts of possessing unregistered handguns.

Each of the drug felonies carries a potential seven-year jail sentence and a $500,000 fine.  He was placed on paid leave in late August.  His preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 12 in South Haven District Court.

