Legal Explosive Causes Concern Nationwide

Posted 7:22 PM, November 20, 2013, by , Updated at 08:52AM, November 21, 2013
BARRY County, Mich. — The legal explosive Tannerite is sold over-the-counter and online, and it’s becoming a concern for law enforcement and unsuspecting residents.

FOX 17 got our hands on some Tannerite to demonstrate the explosive’s power. Tannerite is a brand, and there are similar products on the market. The explosive is sold at major outdoor retailers and local shops in West Michigan.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf helped in the demonstration at a local gun range. He said he was surprised when Tannerite came out to see this type of product sold over-the-counter, and it naturally became a concern for law enforcement.

“I’ve shot it before, and I could see where it could be abused,” Leaf said. “But …  you can abuse a pair of scissors, too.”

“I can see where a lot of people can have a lot of fun with this.”

It’s all fun until someone gets hurt. News reports from around the country have shed light on injuries and death.

“If you’re going to use this stuff, make sure you read the label,” Leaf explained. “There’s a certain distance they tell you to be.” The distance from the target the shooter should be depends on the size of the explosive.

“Once they’re mixed together, you can’t be transporting that in a vehicle cause that is an explosive now,” Leaf explained.

He suggests those using Tannerite and similar products be courteous to neighbors and give them the heads up of your activities if possible.

4 comments

  • Steve Clark

    Tannerite is awesome stuff! We’ve used it a few times when shooting recreationally and you sure know when you’ve hit it! A good time, for sure. Most of the blasts on your video were massive quantities – certainly bigger than anything I’ve seen used anywhere. I doubt anything in those quantities is being used around here.

  • George

    The stuff has been around for years…
    This is an attempt to create hype and public out in advance of an attempt to ban this like everything FREE people have.

