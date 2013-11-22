Commissioner Accused Of CSC, Denied Request For Lower Bond

Kent County, Mich. — Kent County Commissioner Gary Rolls was arraigned in Kent County Court on four counts of first degree felony criminal sexual conduct and two counts of evidence tampering and using a computer to commit a crime.
Rolls is accused of molesting a Muskegon woman since she was nine years old until the age of 23.
Her attorney said Rolls controlled her through a relationship that included a mixture of threats, gifts and manipulations.
Court documents state she received a protection order against Rolls on September, 26, 2012.
That protection order hearing launched a criminal investigation into Rolls involving the Michigan State Police.
Rolls and his attorney didn’t appear happy with the bond they received in Kent County Court.
The commissioner asked that the judge lower it so that he could get out to create a better defense.
“Your honor. Is it possible to do a percent bond? A bond, something that I could potentially manage so I could work with my attorney to prove my innocence. If I’m incarcerated, I won’t be able to work with him,” said Rolls.
Judge Sara Smolenski said, “The court’s decision is to treat you like anybody else who goes through the court process and that is a cash surety bond of that nature.”
Rolls is also accused of using a remote command from a different computer to erase evidence from his I-Pad after Michigan State Police began investigating.
Court documents reveal that the evidence they were looking for on the computer that was allegedly erased was pictures of the victim.
Detectives stated, “Gary Rolls started taking nude pictures of her and pictures of her with digital cameras, video cameras, and his cell phone.”
“The victim said Rolls kept the photos and videos in a safe in his house and on his computers,” they said.
Other physical evidence that we discovered police were searching for to build the case, jewelry.
He will be scheduled back in court for a hearing on December, 4.