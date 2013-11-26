Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Starts Tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — (FOX 17) — Another blast of Arctic air is invading Michigan tonight, and that means another round of heavy lake-effect snow.

Because winds are from the north, this targets areas right along the lakeshore. Van Buren, Oceana, and Mason Counties are under a lake-effect snow advisory from Midnight tonight until 1AM Thursday. Accumulations in this area should be in the 3 to 6 inch range.

However, as you can see from this image, the heaviest snow will target far Southwest Lower Michigan and Northern Indiana. There is a lake-effect snow warning in effect for Berrien County, as well as adjoining areas in Indiana. Over a foot of snow is possible in these areas. Traveling to Chicago later tonight and Wednesday could be tricky in these snow bands.

