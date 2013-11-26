Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Starts Tonight

Posted 4:11 PM, November 26, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST MICHIGAN — (FOX 17) — Another blast of Arctic air is invading Michigan tonight, and that means another round of heavy lake-effect snow.

Because winds are from the north, this targets areas right along the lakeshore. Van Buren, Oceana, and Mason Counties are under a lake-effect snow advisory from Midnight tonight until 1AM Thursday. Accumulations in this area should be in the 3 to 6 inch range.

However, as you can see from this image, the heaviest snow will target far Southwest Lower Michigan and Northern Indiana. There is a lake-effect snow warning in effect for Berrien County, as well as adjoining areas in Indiana. Over a foot of snow is possible in these areas. Traveling to Chicago later tonight and Wednesday could be tricky in these snow bands.

For the latest on the lake-effect and a big storm that could cause delays for eastbound flights, join us on FOX 17 News. The latest radar and forecast is always a click away at http://www.fox17online.com/weather

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • tc1

    Can you update this page? It shows 26 Nov date and is a different system than what is going on now. Sort of confusing trying to see which article accurately describes the snowfall amounts we might get this week.

    Reply