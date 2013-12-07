Lake Effect Snow Ending Saturday, But Colder Weather Sticks Around

WEST MICHIGAN — Lake effect snow showers will start to dissipate this afternoon and evening as winds shift westerly. Temperatures will stay well below average Saturday as high temperatures will warm into the low to mid twenties. Light winds out of the west will create wind chills in the teens and single digits throughout the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures overnight from bottoming out, however morning lows will still be quite brisk in the mid to upper teens.

Snow chances return late Sunday as a system will move in from the south. Snow should start in early evening and continue through the overnight. Accumulations will be light with many areas seeing between 2 to 4 inches of new accumulation at most.

Cold, arctic air will stick around as another cold push will sink in mid-week dropping overnight lows in the teens and afternoon highs will barely warm into the upper teens and low 20’s.