$20,000 Reward for Info on Post-Game Destruction at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to the conviction of those involved in civil disturbances after the Dec. 7 Michigan State/Ohio State football game.

So far, 15 arrests have been made in connection to those disturbances, including 12 MSU students. Those people could face charges of unlawful assembly, malicious destruction of property, arson and other disorderly conduct charges.

There were at least 57 fires throughout East Lansing after MSU’s victory over Ohio State in Indianapolis.

“Behavior like this is unacceptable in the East Lansing-MSU community. In addition to being extremely dangerous and costly, it takes vital emergency resources away from others in need,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas in a release.

Anyone with information on these incident should contact East Lansing police at 1-877-ELPD-TIP or via email at ELPDtips@elpolice.com.

They are also seeking the identity of the man holding the “Burn the Couch” sign in the above photo. Authorities did not specify what charges he is facing.