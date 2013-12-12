240 Unit Apartment Complex Coming to Cascade Township

Posted 8:44 AM, December 12, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
ridges of cascade apartments rendering

Rendering courtesy of LaCati Group

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new apartment complex is in the works for Cascade Township, and construction is set to begin on Dec. 12.

LaCati Group is developing the $25 million project, and announced that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place on the same day at noon, with the start of construction to immediately follow.

The 240 unit complex will be called the Ridges of Cascade and will feature attached garages and private entrances. It will also be within the Forest Hills School District.

The Ridges of Cascade will be on Charlevoix Drive, at the location of the former Centennial Country Club, near 28th Street and I-196.

