VIDEO: Transformer Explodes During Dec. 22 Ice Storm

KENTWOOD, Mich. — FOX 17 viewer Andy Helmholdt captured this video of a Kentwood transformer exploding early Sunday during an ice storm.

The explosion happened near 44th and Kalamazoo.

The storm left tens of thousands without power statewide. The hardest-hit counties in West Michigan are Kent County which has over 21,000 customers with out power and Barry County which has over 14,000 customers with out power.

Ionia County Dispatch announced Sunday afternoon that power would likely not be restored for residents in time for Christmas.

The Red Cross announced it would be opening shelters in Middleville at 128 High St. and Battle Creek at 14600 Beadle Lake Rd.