14-Year-Old Jonnica Looking for a Forever Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich–Jonnica is a gifted and creative 14 year old who loves music and art. Her favorite singers are

Pink, Beyonce and Kesha. She enjoys designing dress’ and drawing hearts along with writing songs that tell a story about her life. “I like songs about true stories that relates to peoples lives.”

Jonnica describes herself as creative and joyful and is hoping for a family to call her own.

“It would mean a lot…because I do not really have that. People have tried it but it doesnt always work out but if I had that I would Cherish it and treat it as my own.”

If you want more information about Jannica or adoption contact Orchards Children’s services at..855-694-7301