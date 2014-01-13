Golden Globe Winners – Complete List

(CNN) — You can read all about the Golden Globes in detail here, or you can quickly scan for the winners below:
Best motion picture, drama
• “12 Years a Slave” — WINNER
• “Captain Phillips”
• “Gravity”
• “Philomena”
• “Rush”
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
• Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” — WINNER
• Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
• Judi Dench, Philomena”
• Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
• Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
• Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
• Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
• Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
• Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” — WINNER
• Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
• “American Hustle” — WINNER
• “Her”
• “Inside Llewyn Davis”
• “Nebraska”
• “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
• Amy Adams, “American Hustle” — WINNER
• Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”
• Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”
• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”
• Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
• Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
• Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
• Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” — WINNER
• Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
• Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”
Best animated feature film
• “The Croods”
• “Despicable Me 2”
• “Frozen” — WINNER
Best foreign language film
• “Blue is the Warmest Color”
• “The Great Beauty” — WINNER
• “The Hunt”
• “The Past”
• “The Wind Rises”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
• Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
• Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” — WINNER
• Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
• Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
• June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
• Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
• Daniel Brühl, “Rush”
• Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
• Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
• Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” — WINNER
Best director, motion picture
• Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity” — WINNER
• Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
• Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
• Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”
• David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Best screenplay, motion picture
• Spike Jonze, “Her” — WINNER
• Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”
• Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan, “Philomena”
• John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”
• Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Best original score, motion picture
• Alex Ebert, “All is Lost” — WINNER
• Alex Heffes, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
• Steven Price, “Gravity”
• John Williams, “The Book Thief”
• Hans Zimmer, “12 Years a Slave”
Best original song, motion picture
• “Atlas,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
• “Let It Go,” “Frozen”
• “Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” — WINNER
• “Please Mr. Kennedy,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”
• “Sweeter Than Fiction,” “One Chance”
Best TV series, drama
• “Breaking Bad” — WINNER
• “Downton Abbey”
• “The Good Wife”
• “House of Cards”
• “Masters of Sex”
Best actress in a TV series, drama
• Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
• Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
• Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”
• Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
• Robin Wright, “House of Cards” — WINNER
Best actor in a TV series, drama
• Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” — WINNER
• Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
• Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”
• Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
• James Spader, “The Blacklist”
Best TV series, musical or comedy
• “The Big Bang Theory”
• “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — WINNER
• “Girls”
• “Modern Family”
• “Parks and Recreation”
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
• Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
• Lena Dunham, “Girls”
• Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
• Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” — WINNER
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
• Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
• Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
• Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”
• Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
• Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — WINNER
Best TV movie or miniseries
• “American Horror Story: Coven”
• “Behind the Candelabra” — WINNER
• “Dancing on the Edge”
• “Top of the Lake”
• “White Queen”
Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie
• Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”
• Rebecca Ferguson, “The White Queen”
• Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”
• Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
• Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” — WINNER
Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie
• Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
• Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” — WINNER
• Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”
• Idris Elba, “Luther”
• Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie
• Jacqueline Bissett, “Dancing on the Edge” — WINNER
• Janet McTeer, “The White Queen”
• Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”
• Monica Potter, “Parenthood”
• Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie
• Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”
• Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”
• Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
• Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”
• Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” — WINNER
Sahaphap
So happy with the nominations this year and for 12 Years A Slave. Great movie. I do think that The Butler was snubbed though. I personally thought it was a great film and Oprah’s performance was outstanding.