Golden Globe Winners – Complete List

Posted 6:54 AM, January 13, 2014, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
golden globes

Courtesy: Golden Globes Facebook Page

(CNN) — You can read all about the Golden Globes in detail here, or you can quickly scan for the winners below:

Best motion picture, drama

• “12 Years a Slave” — WINNER
• “Captain Phillips”
• “Gravity”
• “Philomena”
• “Rush”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

• Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” — WINNER
• Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
• Judi Dench, Philomena”
• Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
• Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
• Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
• Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
• Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” — WINNER
• Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

• “American Hustle” — WINNER
• “Her”
• “Inside Llewyn Davis”
• “Nebraska”
• “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

• Amy Adams, “American Hustle” — WINNER
• Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”
• Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”
• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”
• Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

• Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
• Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
• Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” — WINNER
• Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
• Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Best animated feature film

• “The Croods”
• “Despicable Me 2”
• “Frozen” — WINNER

Best foreign language film

• “Blue is the Warmest Color”
• “The Great Beauty” — WINNER
• “The Hunt”
• “The Past”
• “The Wind Rises”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

• Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
• Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” — WINNER
• Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
• Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
• June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

• Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
• Daniel Brühl, “Rush”
• Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
• Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
• Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” — WINNER

Best director, motion picture

• Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity” — WINNER
• Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
• Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
• Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”
• David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Best screenplay, motion picture

• Spike Jonze, “Her” — WINNER
• Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”
• Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan, “Philomena”
• John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”
• Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Best original score, motion picture

• Alex Ebert, “All is Lost” — WINNER
• Alex Heffes, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
• Steven Price, “Gravity”
• John Williams, “The Book Thief”
• Hans Zimmer, “12 Years a Slave”

Best original song, motion picture

• “Atlas,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
• “Let It Go,” “Frozen”
• “Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” — WINNER
• “Please Mr. Kennedy,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”
• “Sweeter Than Fiction,” “One Chance”

Best TV series, drama

• “Breaking Bad” — WINNER
• “Downton Abbey”
• “The Good Wife”
• “House of Cards”
• “Masters of Sex”

Best actress in a TV series, drama

• Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
• Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
• Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”
• Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
• Robin Wright, “House of Cards” — WINNER

Best actor in a TV series, drama

• Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” — WINNER
• Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
• Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”
• Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
• James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Best TV series, musical or comedy

• “The Big Bang Theory”
• “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — WINNER
• “Girls”
• “Modern Family”
• “Parks and Recreation”

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

• Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
• Lena Dunham, “Girls”
• Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
• Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” — WINNER

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

• Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
• Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
• Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”
• Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
• Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — WINNER

Best TV movie or miniseries

• “American Horror Story: Coven”
• “Behind the Candelabra” — WINNER
• “Dancing on the Edge”
• “Top of the Lake”
• “White Queen”

Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie

• Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”
• Rebecca Ferguson, “The White Queen”
• Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”
• Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
• Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” — WINNER

Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie

• Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
• Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” — WINNER
• Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”
• Idris Elba, “Luther”
• Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

• Jacqueline Bissett, “Dancing on the Edge” — WINNER
• Janet McTeer, “The White Queen”
• Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”
• Monica Potter, “Parenthood”
• Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

• Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”
• Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”
• Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
• Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”
• Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” — WINNER

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Sahaphap

    So happy with the nominations this year and for 12 Years A Slave. Great movie. I do think that The Butler was snubbed though. I personally thought it was a great film and Oprah’s performance was outstanding.

    Reply