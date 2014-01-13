Golden Globe Winners – Complete List

(CNN) — You can read all about the Golden Globes in detail here, or you can quickly scan for the winners below:

Best motion picture, drama

• “12 Years a Slave” — WINNER

• “Captain Phillips”

• “Gravity”

• “Philomena”

• “Rush”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

• Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” — WINNER

• Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

• Judi Dench, Philomena”

• Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

• Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

• Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

• Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

• Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” — WINNER

• Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

• “American Hustle” — WINNER

• “Her”

• “Inside Llewyn Davis”

• “Nebraska”

• “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

• Amy Adams, “American Hustle” — WINNER

• Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

• Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”

• Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

• Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

• Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

• Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” — WINNER

• Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

• Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Best animated feature film

• “The Croods”

• “Despicable Me 2”

• “Frozen” — WINNER

Best foreign language film

• “Blue is the Warmest Color”

• “The Great Beauty” — WINNER

• “The Hunt”

• “The Past”

• “The Wind Rises”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

• Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

• Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” — WINNER

• Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

• Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

• June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

• Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

• Daniel Brühl, “Rush”

• Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

• Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

• Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” — WINNER

Best director, motion picture

• Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity” — WINNER

• Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

• Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

• Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

• David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Best screenplay, motion picture

• Spike Jonze, “Her” — WINNER

• Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”

• Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan, “Philomena”

• John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

• Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Best original score, motion picture

• Alex Ebert, “All is Lost” — WINNER

• Alex Heffes, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

• Steven Price, “Gravity”

• John Williams, “The Book Thief”

• Hans Zimmer, “12 Years a Slave”

Best original song, motion picture

• “Atlas,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

• “Let It Go,” “Frozen”

• “Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” — WINNER

• “Please Mr. Kennedy,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”

• “Sweeter Than Fiction,” “One Chance”

Best TV series, drama

• “Breaking Bad” — WINNER

• “Downton Abbey”

• “The Good Wife”

• “House of Cards”

• “Masters of Sex”

Best actress in a TV series, drama

• Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

• Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

• Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”

• Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

• Robin Wright, “House of Cards” — WINNER

Best actor in a TV series, drama

• Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” — WINNER

• Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

• Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”

• Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

• James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Best TV series, musical or comedy

• “The Big Bang Theory”

• “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — WINNER

• “Girls”

• “Modern Family”

• “Parks and Recreation”

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

• Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

• Lena Dunham, “Girls”

• Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

• Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” — WINNER

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

• Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

• Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

• Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”

• Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

• Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — WINNER

Best TV movie or miniseries

• “American Horror Story: Coven”

• “Behind the Candelabra” — WINNER

• “Dancing on the Edge”

• “Top of the Lake”

• “White Queen”

Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie

• Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”

• Rebecca Ferguson, “The White Queen”

• Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

• Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

• Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” — WINNER

Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie

• Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

• Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” — WINNER

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”

• Idris Elba, “Luther”

• Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

• Jacqueline Bissett, “Dancing on the Edge” — WINNER

• Janet McTeer, “The White Queen”

• Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

• Monica Potter, “Parenthood”

• Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

• Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”

• Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”

• Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

• Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”

• Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” — WINNER