FOX 17 teams up with Imperial Computers to look at some of the top gadgets at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, including a Wi-Fi Crock-pot and a smartphone controlled internet synced doorbell.
Top Gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
