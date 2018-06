This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WALKER, Mich. — The roof of a Walker pole barn collapsed Sunday due to snow accumulation. The collapse happened at Noordyk Business Equipment, 3606 Remembrance Rd. NW. According to officials a heavy amount of snow caused the roof to cave in. The pole barn is considered a total loss. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email