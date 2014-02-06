Fleck, WMU Football Sign Historic Recruiting Class

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (Feb. 5, 2014) — Just six weeks into his tenure as Western Michigan’s head football coach, P.J. Fleck’s 2013 recruiting class consisted of just 18 players, just two of them listed as 3-star prospects. Rivals ranked the class 103rd in the nation and tied for fifth in the Mid-American Conference.

What a difference a year can make.

Fleck’s 2014 class, announced on Wednesday, is the highest-ranked in the history of Broncos football – and the MAC.

Rivals lists the group of 27 recruits heading to Kalamazoo as the 57th-best in the country.

The Broncos’ class includes 12 Michigan natives – and 14 3-star recruits.

