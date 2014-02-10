Found: Two Missing Men in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich (February 10, 2014) – Two men reported missing in Kent County late Sunday evening has been located.

Deputies say 28-year-old Nathan Adkinson, who’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was found around 4:30 a.m. after leaving the York Creek Apartments in Alpine Township Saturday afternoon.

He was first reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Edward Wilson, 59, was also located Monday, according to a release from Kent County SHeriff’s Department at 3 p.m. He had been missing more than a week.

