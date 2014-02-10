Found: Two Missing Men in Kent County

Posted 1:24 PM, February 10, 2014, by , Updated at 04:17PM, February 10, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Screen shot 2014-02-09 at 10.47.26 PM

Nathan Adkinson

KENT COUNTY, Mich (February 10, 2014) – Two men reported missing in Kent County late Sunday evening has been located.

Deputies say 28-year-old Nathan Adkinson, who’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was found around 4:30 a.m. after leaving the York Creek Apartments in Alpine Township Saturday afternoon.

He was first reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

solon township missing man

Edward Wilson

Edward Wilson, 59, was also located Monday, according to a release from Kent County SHeriff’s Department at 3 p.m.  He had been missing more than a week.

For details on that investigation, click here.

