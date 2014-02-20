FOX 17’s Kelly Smith talks to Dianna Stampfler about the powerful pontoons at the 2014 Grand Rapids Boat Show.
Lounging in Luxury On The Water
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests
-
Judge: President can’t block critics on Twitter
-
Facebook kills ‘trending’ topics, tests breaking news label
-
Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw faces sexual harassment allegations
-
Facebook launches news shows from ABC, CNN, Fox News and more
-
-
Fox says guest who criticized McCain won’t be back
-
New 63-unit apartment building opening soon on GR’s west side
-
Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
-
DEQ awards grant to help redevelop former west side restaurant site
-
Dan’s Diner opens for business
-
-
Festival of the Arts announces new exhibit and food options
-
DNR OKs pulling Lake Michigan water for $10 billion Foxconn plant
-
Fox News ripped for misleading photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling