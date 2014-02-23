VIEWER PICTURES: Winter Fun In The Snow

Photo Gallery
WEST MICHIGAN — (Feb. 23, 2014) With just under 103 inches of snow this season, it has many thinking spring. With spring still a few weeks away and with over a foot of snow still on the ground in West Michigan, we asked our loyal FOX 17 viewers to show us how they have fun in the snow.
Submit your photos using the form below!
