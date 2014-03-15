Western Michigan Going To NCAA Tournament For 1st Time Since 2004

wmubasketCLEVELAND, Ohio (Mar. 15, 2014) – Western Michigan is going dancing for the first time since 2004.

The Broncos defeated Toledo 98-77 in the MAC Championship game to earn the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Western Michigan will learn where it is heading on Sunday.

David Brown led all scorers with 32 points. Fellow starters Shayne Whittington (22 points), Tucker Haymond (21 points), and Connor Tava (13 points) combined with Brown to score 86 of the Broncos 98 points Saturday night.

After starting the season 9-7, the Broncos are now 23-9.

