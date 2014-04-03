More Than 100 Cases of Stomach Illness Reported in Wild Chef Investigation

HOLLAND, Mich. (April 3, 2014) — There have been more than 100 cases of gastrointestinal illness related to dining at Wild Chef Japanese Steakhouse Grill and Bar, according to the Ottawa County Health Department.

The restaurant, located at 2863 W Shore Dr. #112, voluntarily closed Tuesday after being notified that many customers were becoming ill.

The health department is waiting on lab results to determine which pathogen is associated with the Wild Chef incidents.

According to a release, health officials are overseeing the disinfecting procedures and the restaurant has been cooperative with the investigation.

“Gastrointestinal illness symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and low-grade fever. If you are currently experiencing any of these symptoms, please remain at home at least 24 hours after symptoms subside,” the release says.

If you or anyone you know dined at Wild Chef between March 27 and April 1, regardless of experiencing symptoms or not, the health department asks that you complete this online questionnaire to help aid the investigation.

Gastrointestinal illnesses like norovirus can occur at any time in the year, but according to the health department it is most common at the end of winter and early spring.