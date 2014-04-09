AeroMed Responds After Beam Collapse Injures Man

Wright Township. Ottawa County, Mich.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (April 9, 2014) —  Emergency crews responded to a Wright Township barn after a beam collapsed and injured a man.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Cleveland Street and 40th Avenue, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

AeroMed was called to the scene to fly the victim to a Grand Rapids hospital. He is expected to recover.

The man was not identified.

 

 

 

