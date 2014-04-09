AeroMed Responds After Beam Collapse Injures Man

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (April 9, 2014) — Emergency crews responded to a Wright Township barn after a beam collapsed and injured a man.
The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Cleveland Street and 40th Avenue, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.
AeroMed was called to the scene to fly the victim to a Grand Rapids hospital. He is expected to recover.
The man was not identified.
43.079495 -85.828146
2 comments
joshaud
They're either clairvoyant or really late in reporting. Today is NOT Friday…….
Susanne
Or the person has been laying there since Friday. Man, that's a long time to lay around in the streets