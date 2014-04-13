Dispatch: One Dead in Sparta Crash

Posted 6:31 PM, April 13, 2014, by , Updated at 11:14PM, April 13, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sparta FatalSPARTA, Mich. (April 13, 2014) –  Michigan State Police say one person is dead following a car crash in Sparta.

The crash happened after 4 P.M. near the intersection of M-37 and 13 mile road.

Investigators say a woman in a Buick was getting ready to turn onto M-37 when she pulled into traffic, right in the path of a Yukon.

The woman in the Buick died at the scene, the man in the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.  Right now names aren’t being released.

That accident shut down that part of the road for several hours.

1 Comment