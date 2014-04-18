Suspect On The Run Following Robbery At ATM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (April 18, 2014) — A suspect remains on the run following a robbery at an ATM at the Fifth Third Bank on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

According to police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Apr. 16, the suspect approached a woman who was using the ATM. They say he had a large hunting knife and tried to get into the car.

After the robbery, he ran off, heading north on Alpine Avenue with another person.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5’6″, and 140-145 lbs. He is also said to speak with an accent.

If you have any information, call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.