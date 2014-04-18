Suspect On The Run Following Robbery At ATM

Posted 8:12 AM, April 18, 2014, by , Updated at 08:16AM, April 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

atm robbery suspectGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (April 18, 2014) — A suspect remains on the run following a robbery at an ATM at the Fifth Third Bank on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

According to police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Apr. 16, the suspect approached a woman who was using the ATM. They say he had a large hunting knife and tried to get into the car.

After the robbery, he ran off, heading north on Alpine Avenue with another person.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5’6″, and 140-145 lbs. He is also said to speak with an accent.

If you have any information, call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s