Victim’s Family Faces Accused Wayside West Shooter In Court

Kalamazoo, Mich. — (April 18, 2014) The man suspected of opening fire inside of a popular Kalamazoo bar, killing patron Damian Tejada, appeared in Kalamazoo County Court Friday.

Many of Tejada’s family members came in from out of town including his Dad from Detroit and his mom from Georgia.

She’s vowed to fight for her son.

“It has believe that, he’s everybody’s favorite grandson, favorite cousin, favorite uncle,” said Yamileth Tejada, Damian’s mom. “I went thorugh a lot having my baby. We almost died when I had him then to have somebody else take him away from me. Why did you do that? Why?”

Yamileth said she needed to face Mitchell.

“I need to see his face,” she said. “I have to put a face with who took my son from me. I have to put a face with it, I have to see who it is.”

Mitchell is accused of shooting Damian at Wayside West bar on Stadium Drive early Thursday morning.

The aftermath was caught on video as people who were at a charity poker game tried to revive him, shoving the poker table out of the way to assist him.

Some were even shirtless, using their clothes to try to stop his bleeding.

Many knew Damian from Wednesday night card games at the bar.

Witnesses said they watched in horror as Damian ran to hide under a poker table from Mitchell.

They say Mitchell chased him and shot him several times.

Then, he yelled at him and ran from the building according to one witness.

Damian’s fiance Kia Smith was there the night he died.She witnessed the shooting. Kia was also in court watching proceedings, but didn’t wish to make a comment.Along with open murder, Mitchell was charged with felony firearm, which he didn’t seem to understand.

“Can I ask why?,” said Mitchell. “I’m a concealed weapons permit holder.”

The judge advised him that it was a matter to discuss with his attorney.

Mitchell appeared to be crying during court proceedings.

“He’s going to wake up every morning and he’s going to replay the scene of what happened in his head the rest of his life,” said Simmie Lassiter, Damian’s dad.

The judge said because of the serious nature of the charges, bond was denied Friday.

“I’m happy for that,” said Yamileth. “I’m happy he didn’t get no bond. He didn’t deserve a bond.”

She explained what she would say to Mitchell if given the opportunity.

“Boy, if I was your momma, I don’t know what I would do to you for taking somebody else’s child away from their mother,'” she said. “You can never replace my child, never in your life. I don’t care if they give you 50 lifetimes, you will never be able to replace my son.”

Mitchell’s next court date is scheduled for April 30th.

Yamileth said a claim of self defense shouldn’t apply here.

Funeral services are being planned at Victory Baptist Church.