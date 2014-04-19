Single Engine Plane Crashes At Private Airstrip

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (April 19, 2014)- The FAA and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a single engine plane crash in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon.

According to the Oshtemo Township Fire Department the single engine prop plane crashed Saturday around 1 p.m. at a private airstrip in the 10000 block of West Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

There were two people on board, one person did go to a local Kalamazoo hospital to be evaluated while the other person did not need medical care.

Kalamazoo Sheriff Deputies say that the plane dropped about 10 feet before it crashed on to the grass airstrip.

The cause of the drop and crash remains under investigation by the FAA and the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Department.