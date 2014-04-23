Report: Man Shot in Muskegon Heights, Hackley ER on Lock Down

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (April 23, 2014) — Mercy Health’s Hackley Campus was placed on lock down Wednesday evening after a shooting in Muskegon Heights.

According to MLive, a man was shot at about 5:30 p.m. at Rotterdam Avenue near Fifth Street.

A man who declined to give his name told MLive that roughly six or seven people were fighting in the street when someone fired shots from a vehicle that was driving by.

Hospital officials confirmed to FOX 17 that the Hackley emergency room was placed on lock down just after 6:30 p.m.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle have been provided.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Muskegon Heights Police at 231-733-8900.