Hundreds Gathering for Clean-Up in Downtown GR This Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (April 24, 2014) – Hundreds of volunteers are gathering in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning to pick up all the trash left behind after a long, hard winter.

This year the annual “Westside Clean-up” has expanded to the Heartside District and along the Grand River near the Fish Ladder from Fulton to Leonard.

All cleaning supplies will be furnished, including gloves. A pig roast lunch is provided free of charge to all the volunteers. For more information, and to pre-register for the free event follow this link

.