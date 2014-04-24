Hundreds Gathering for Clean-Up in Downtown GR This Weekend

Posted 7:38 PM, April 24, 2014, by , Updated at 07:55PM, April 24, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (April 24, 2014) –  Hundreds of volunteers are gathering in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning to pick up all the trash left behind after a long, hard winter.

This year the annual “Westside Clean-up” has expanded to the Heartside District and along the Grand River near the Fish Ladder from Fulton to Leonard.

All cleaning supplies will be furnished, including gloves.  A pig roast lunch is provided free of charge to all the volunteers.  For more information, and to pre-register for the free event follow this link

cleanup crew.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s