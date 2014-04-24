Flooding Resource Center Open in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO, Mich. (April 24, 2014) — A multi-agency resource center (MARC) will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Newaygo to aid people who need assistance from storm damage or flooding.

The center is located at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 599 W Brooks St. It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The MARC is a collaborative effort between more than 10 agencies, including the Department of Human Services, the American Red Cross and Newaygo County Community Development.

Newaygo County Emergency Operations Center estimates that there is roughly $4 million in private dollar loss from damage, according to a release.

Types of assistance in a release:

– Salvation Army and Red Cross Cleanup Kits

– Muck out and debris removal

– Tree removal

– Dumpsters

– Food, water, clothing, and household needs

– Water testing bottles and septic tank pumping information

– Housing assistance

– Restoration, rebuilding and repairs

– Low cost loans

“Newaygo County is extremely grateful for all of the non-profit organizations who have offered assistance and donations to help our homeowner’s recover,” Newaygo County Emergency Services Director Abby Watkins said in a release. “It is wonderful to see the community come together to help each other.”

In addition to the resource center, residents can get non-potable water for cleaning at the Newaygo Fire Department, 177 Cooperative Dr. and the Bridgeton Township Hall at 11830 S. Warner in Grant. Water is available at these locations during the same hours as the MARC.

The latest information on flooding throughout the area can be found on the Newaygo County Emergency Services’ Facebook page.