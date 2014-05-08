Lowell Man Facing Federal Child Porn Charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 8, 2014) — A 22-year-old Lowell man is now facing federal child porn charges after being arrested in late April.

Travis Stiehl faces eight counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing it, according to a release.

He faces a minimum of 15 years for each production charge and a maximum of 20 years for possession.

According to release from U.S. District Court, Stiehl produced sexually explicity photographs and videos of children as young as 2-years-old on eight different occasions from September 2011 to August 2013. He was also allegedly in possession of a hard drive that contained roughly 2,000 child porn images.

Stiehl was arrested April 25 at his mother’s home in Lowell, which had previously been operating as a daycare facility. State records show that the daycare’s license was revoked Dec. 11, 2013.

Stiehl was charged locally on April 28 with two counts of child sexaully abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He is scheduled to be back in court for those local charges Friday.