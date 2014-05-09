Figure Skaters Lace Up to Raise Money for Ryan Fischer Scholarship

ryan fischerHUDSONVILLE, Mich. (May 9, 2014) — The Georgetown Ice Arena plans to host an event to remember Ryan Fischer, the Grandville High School senior and hockey player who passed away in his sleep.

More than 15 figure skaters will take part in a show called “Dream on Ice” on May 10. They will skate to raise money for the Ryan Fischer Legacy Scholarship Fund.

The show starts at 4 p.m. and there is a suggested $5 donation at the door.

The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is involved in community service and academics like Fischer was. He passed away in his sleep from an enlarged heart and was found on March 7. Fischer was laid to rest on March 12.

