Father, Son Rescued After Canoe Overturns

Posted 4:15 PM, May 10, 2014, by , Updated at 04:39PM, May 10, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Fire UnitEAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 10, 2014) —  A father and son are both doing fine after their canoe overturned on Reeds Lake.

East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the water rescue around 11:30 Saturday morning.

A public safety officer was able to jump into the water from a rescue air boat and rescue the 7-year-old boy and his father, who were evaluated by paramedics and released from the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • TheFoundingFathers

    Not to mention that Reeds Lake is more of a POND than a lake, and I also take it these two dipshits weren't wearing life jackets or they could have just floated to shore.

    Reply