Father, Son Rescued After Canoe Overturns

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 10, 2014) — A father and son are both doing fine after their canoe overturned on Reeds Lake.

East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the water rescue around 11:30 Saturday morning.

A public safety officer was able to jump into the water from a rescue air boat and rescue the 7-year-old boy and his father, who were evaluated by paramedics and released from the scene.