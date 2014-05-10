Father, Son Rescued After Canoe Overturns

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 10, 2014) — A father and son are both doing fine after their canoe overturned on Reeds Lake.
East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the water rescue around 11:30 Saturday morning.
A public safety officer was able to jump into the water from a rescue air boat and rescue the 7-year-old boy and his father, who were evaluated by paramedics and released from the scene.
2 comments
kenr
If you need a rescue team everytime your canoe tips over ……It's time for a pontoon!!!
TheFoundingFathers
Not to mention that Reeds Lake is more of a POND than a lake, and I also take it these two dipshits weren't wearing life jackets or they could have just floated to shore.