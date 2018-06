This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (May 18, 2014) — Aero Med was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Meyer Lake Avenue and 15 Mile Road Sunday. According to Kent County Central Dispatch, the crash was reported at approximately 3:44 p.m. Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition, including a 10-year-old girl. A 46-year-old Lowell woman was transported by Aero Med. Filed in: News Facebook

