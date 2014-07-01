Griffins Sign Former WMU Forward Berschbach to 1-Year Deal

Posted 11:55 AM, July 1, 2014, by , Updated at 12:20PM, July 1, 2014
griffins

griffinsGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (July 1, 2014) — Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Jeff Blashill won’t have to take long to get to know one of his newest forwards.

The Griffins signed former Western Michigan Broncos forward Shane Berschbach to a one-year deal. Berschbach, 23, wrapped up a four-year stint with the Western Michigan Broncos last season. Berschbach scored 16 goals and tallied 22 assists in his senior season in Kalamazoo. He finished with 117 points (39 goals, 78 assists) in his four years with the Broncos.

Beschbach has already played three seasons of hockey under Blashill’s tutelage. From 2008-2010, Blashill coached Berschbach with the USHL’s Indiana Ice and then again for the 2010-2011 season during Blashill’s only season with the Western Michigan Broncos.

After finishing his career with the Broncos, the 5-foot-10, 165 pound Berschbach played three games for the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

