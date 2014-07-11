× Free Slurpees from 7-Eleven on 7-11

NEW YORK (July 11, 2014 – CNNMoney) — 7-Eleven is celebrating its namesake corporate holiday on July 11, otherwise known as 7/11, with a raft of free food.

The chain is handing out free 12-ounce Slurpees on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., available in the usual rainbow of flavors: blue, purple, green, yellow, orange and red.

7-Eleven has doled out free Slurpees on July 11 before. But this year, they’re throwing more snacks into the mix for anyone willing to download the store’s app.

This will entitle them to a free drink or snack on each day for a week, starting with a Big Gulp on July 12, then followed by M&Ms, Grandma’s cookies, Hostess Twinkies, Snickers or Twix ice cream bars, Quaker Chewy Yogurt bars and Pillsbury cookies.

The week-long giveaway returns full circle on July 19 to another free Slurpee.