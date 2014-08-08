× 5 Things to know for Friday, August 8

The top five stories FOX 17 is covering this Friday:

1. Barry Township Police Chief resigns

Following a closed-session meeting at Delton-Kellogg High School Thursday night, Barry Township’s Police Chief Victor Pierce resigned from his position. It comes on the heels of accusations that the police force, particularly the reserve officers, is too big and aggressive for the small community. An attorney spoke on behalf of Pierce and said that the decision to resign was based on Pierce’s diminished ability to be a leader in the community because of the controversy. Read more: Barry Township Police Chief resigns

2. Three people facing charges connected to Mecosta County rave

Three organizers of the rave dubbed “Project P” are facing felony charges for furnishing a place for consideration. James Taylor, 21; Brittany Johnson, 20; and Daniel Misner, 20 are all facing these charges and could get up to a year in prison plus a $1,000 fine if convicted. The Mecosta County Chief Prosecutor said the three violated the Liquor Control Code because they charged money for parking the night of the party. Johnson has been arrested, however, Misner’s whereabouts are unknown and Taylor has gone to California. Read more: Three #ProjectP organizers face felonies

3. President Obama authorizes airstrikes in Iraq

P resident Obama announced on Thursday that he authorized targeted airstrikes in Iraq to protect American personnel and help Iraqi forces. However, U.S. officials are concerned for the dozens of American consular staff and military advisers working with the Iraqi military in Irbil, in the country’s Kurdish region. The president also said he has directed the military to take targeted strikes against Islamist militants if they should move toward the city. Read more: President Obama authorizes airstrikes in Iraq

4. Ebola outbreak declared an international health emergency

Global health experts declared Friday that the Ebola epidemic is an international health emergency. The virus has killed at least 932 people so far between Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. The virus has also spread to Nigeria. The United National health agency has also described the epidemic as the worst outbreak in the 40 year history of tracking the virus. Liberia’s president has declared a 90-day state of emergency this week, to allow the government to set up a series of measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Read more: WHO: Ebola an international health emergency

5. Movies in the Park tonight: Top Gun

The outdoor movie series continues at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids with a showing of Top Gun. The theme for this year is films through time, and tonight’s showing represents the 80s. The night will start at 7 p.m. with games, volleyball, and DJ AB will spin music from the same decade. Bring chairs, blankets, snacks, and drinks. Vendors will also sell food at the event. Read more: Movies in the Park