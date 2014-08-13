Long Island gets more rain than Detroit, severe flooding

LONG ISLAND, New York — Record rainfall in southeast Michigan caused historic flooding in Metro Detroit Monday and Tuesday, and now the system that brought record-breaking rain has moved east and caused even more flash flooding.

Heavy rains deluged parts of Long Island, with over a foot of rain in less than twelve hours.

Many roads and highways were closed during rush hour Tuesday as flooded roadways trapped commuters during the busy morning rush.

Long Island MacArthur Airport was at the center of flooding rains, recording over five inches in just an hour. Radar estimated accumulation was a high as 16 inches in some areas near Islip, which is not too far from MacArthur airport.

Rainfall totals will likely break daily rainfall records and come close to if not break all-time rainfall records. In fact, the amount of rain received in some areas totals the average of about three months of rain in the area.

As the low pressure system moves east, rain will move into northern New England affecting Boston during the day on Wednesday.