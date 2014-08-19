× Deadly crash briefly closes I-196 near Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A deadly traffic crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-196 early Tuesday morning.

The original call came in as a vehicle fire at around 4:40 a.m., and arriving units shut down the highway as soon as they arrived. All traffic was directed onto eastbound M-6.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but Georgetown Township units remained on scene with Ottawa County deputies for some time.

Upon further investigation, police determined the victim, identified as a 46-year-old male, was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left lane was eventually opened around 5:20 a.m.