Operation Golf with Heroes

Posted 9:39 AM, August 24, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a chance to thank the men and women who have served our country, and treat them to an amazing day on the golf course. The inaugural 'Operation Golf with Heroes' is looking for vets to tee is up as well as teams to play alongside them. The event is September 8, 2014 and is the brainchild of PGA Professional Sam Stover of Railside G.C. in Byron Center.

Stover, PGA Pro Matt Koets, and Staff Sgt. Mark DeYoung joined us on FOX 17 to talk about the inspiration for the event, and how they think it could be a great chance for the men and women who serve to network with business leaders in west Michigan.

