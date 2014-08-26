5 Things to know for Tuesday, August 26

The top five stories FOX 17 is covering this Tuesday:

1. Missing: Hannah Amaro

Hannah Marie Amaro, 14, was last seen on Saturday in Marshall, and hasn’t had any contact with family or friends since then. She is 5’3″ and weights 130 pounds. She has brown hair with blue and red stripes and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Read more: Marshall police searching for missing girl

2. Back-to-school bullying: What every parent should know

A new school year means a fresh start for teachers and students, but there are other issues on people’s minds, including bullying. According to the Center for Educational Statistics, nearly one in three students reported being bullied last school year. Experts say there’s a strong association between bullying and suicide-related behaviors. They say communication is key in stopping it, and that parents should tell their kids to find someone to talk to. It’s also good to keep kids involved in school activities, to know who their friends are, and to watch their online presence. It’s also important to be aware of your child being the bully, because there can be long-term psychological effects on the kids causing the issue. Read more: Back-to-school bullying: What every parent should know

3. Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to host Robin Williams charity event

The UICA will screen Robin Williams’ 1998 film, “What Dreams May Come” at 8 p.m. tonight. Admission costs $4 for members and $8 for non-members. Proceeds from the event will go to Arbor Circle, a local mental health organization. Read more: UICA to host Robin Williams charity event

4. MDOT contest: Win a trip to the top of the Mackinac Bridge

The Michigan Department of Transportation is running a contest called “Tell Us Your Story” for the third year, and people are invited to share their stories of the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. One person will be chosen to win a tour of the bridge, which will include a trip to the top of one of the bridge’s towers, which rise more than 500 feet above the water. To enter, post your favorite memory of walking the bridge to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #MightyMacWalk14, or post memories to the MDOT Facebook page. The contest runs August 25 through September 8. Read more: MDOT contest prize: A trip to the top of the Mighty Mackinac Bridge

5. 2014 Emmy Awards

Although “Breaking Bad” is no longer running, the show’s reputation was cemented with several trophies at Monday night’s 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, including lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, and drama series. “Modern Family” won outstanding comedy series for the fifth year in a row, and the show’s Ty Burrell won outstanding supporting actor. Jim Parsons, of “The Big Bang Theory” won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy, and this was his fourth win in the category. The “In Memoriam” tribute concluded with Robin Williams and host Billy Crystal telling stories about the late actor’s quick wit and humor. Read more: Breaking Bad goes out on top at Emmy Awards