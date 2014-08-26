× Students evacuated after lightning strikes Holland Christian Middle School

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Christian Middle School, 850 Ottawa Ave., was evacuated Tuesday after police say the school was struck by lightning.

According to the Holland Public Safety Twitter account, no one was injured in the incident, which was reported just after 2 p.m.

Middle school students are being bused to the high school at 950 Ottawa Ave., according to officials.

Firefighters are still investigating the incident. Investigators said at about 2:50 p.m. that the fire was put out, but firefighters are checking the building to make sure.