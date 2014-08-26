Students evacuated after lightning strikes Holland Christian Middle School

Posted 2:38 PM, August 26, 2014, by , Updated at 02:54PM, August 26, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Christian Middle School, 850 Ottawa Ave., was evacuated Tuesday after police say the school was struck by lightning.

According to the Holland Public Safety Twitter account, no one was injured in the incident, which was reported just after 2 p.m.

Middle school students are being bused to the high school at 950 Ottawa Ave., according to officials.

Firefighters are still investigating the incident.  Investigators said at about 2:50 p.m. that the fire was put out, but firefighters are checking the building to make sure.

