FOX 17 visists the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With school starting recently younger siblings might be getting a little frustrated about being left at home while big brother or sister gets to have all the fun.

That’s where the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum comes in.

Always ready to show the “value of play” the GRCM currently is featuring To the Rescue! a firefighter themed play area, Kidstruction Zone where little ones put on hard hats and show off their building skills, and Imagination Laboratory which emphasizes messy fun with mud, shaving cream and slime.

GRCM is open Tuesday – Sunday admission is free for kids under 1 year, it’s $8 for ages 1-64.

