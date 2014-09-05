FOX 17 visists the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Posted 4:03 AM, September 5, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With school starting recently younger siblings might be getting a little frustrated about being left at home while big brother or sister gets to have all the fun.

That’s where the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum comes in.

Always ready to show the “value of play” the GRCM currently is featuring To the Rescue! a firefighter themed play area, Kidstruction Zone where little ones put on hard hats and show off their building skills, and Imagination Laboratory which emphasizes messy fun with mud, shaving cream and slime.

GRCM is open Tuesday – Sunday admission is free for kids under 1 year, it’s $8 for ages 1-64.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s