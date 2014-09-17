× Habitat halfway through mission to help 200 families in two years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Habitat for Humanity announced it’s making tremendous progress in its Building Blocks Campaign, a neighborhood revitalization initiative focused on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

The campaign started last September, with the goal of helping 200 families in two years.

At the halfway mark, Habitat Kent said they are well on their way to build or rehab 40 homes and renovate or repair 160 homes in five West Side neighborhoods.

So far, the Building Blocks Campaign raised $4.5 million toward its $5 million goal.

Volunteers completed 25 home builds with four more slated to begin by the end of the year.

The Building Blocks Campaign is the largest example to date of Habitat Kent’s growing emphasis on holistic neighborhood revitalization.

As with all Habitat Homes, new homeowners are expected to put in sweat equity hours and buy their homes with a zero-interest mortgage.