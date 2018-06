× 51-year-old Wyoming woman reported missing

WYOMING, Mich. — Mary Tiller, 51, has been reported missing by Wyoming Police.

Tiller left her 50th Street SW home on foot at roughly 1:50 a.m. Wednesday and did not return, according to a release.

Police say Tiller has multiple sclerosis and is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information should contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.