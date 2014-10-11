Grand Rapids fire department invites public to open house

Posted 1:14 PM, October 11, 2014, by , Updated at 01:15PM, October 11, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They are the men and women tasked with serving and protecting us daily.

Saturday, the firefighters of the Grand Rapids fire department welcomed the public in for its annual open house to demonstrate first-hand what goes into keeping us all safe.

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, from 10am - 2pm Saturday the Monroe Fire Station and Monroe Training Center were open to the public for tours and live demonstrations.

The department showed visitors how the "jaws of life" worked, sawing into an old car to demonstrate a real world crash situation. The event focused not just on fun but education, in an effort to help people better understand how multifaceted the job of a firefighter can be from day to day.

"These guys can switch modes on a moment... from cutting a car with you to inside for a rope exercise," said Kevin Sehlmeyer, deputy fire chief. "These guys, our rescue companies, they do a fantastic job and they're highly trained and you see that."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s