120 positions available at hiring event in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event for seven employers on Tuesday, providing job seekers with new employment opportunities.

The event is happening at the Holland Service Center located at 121 Clover Street. The list of on-site employers consists of Allied Business Services, Alliance Home Health Care Services, Haworth, Hillshire Brands, CSM Services, and DJ’s Landscape Management.

Here is a more specific rundown of the times each employer will be available, as provided by a press release from Michigan Works!