120 positions available at hiring event in Ottawa County
HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event for seven employers on Tuesday, providing job seekers with new employment opportunities.
The event is happening at the Holland Service Center located at 121 Clover Street. The list of on-site employers consists of Allied Business Services, Alliance Home Health Care Services, Haworth, Hillshire Brands, CSM Services, and DJ’s Landscape Management.
Here is a more specific rundown of the times each employer will be available, as provided by a press release from Michigan Works!
- Allied Business Services will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. They have 5 Full Time Call Center Representative positions open. Bilingual Spanish is a plus. Pay rate starts at $13/hour. Candidates must complete an on-line application; take a typing test and 10 key test and interview.
- Alliance Home Health Care Services will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alliance HHCS has 25 openings for the following Full Time and Part Time positions – Home Health Aides, Certified Nurse Aides. Please bring a resume and references to the event. Be prepared to complete an online application at the event.
- Haworth will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. hiring for 30 openings. Positions include team members, machine operators, and material handlers. These positions are full-time, direct hire, primarily second and third shift. Starting wage is $10.00 per hour and benefits are available beginning on the first day. Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume and references to the hiring event and will be asked to complete an online application.
- Hillshire Brands will be on site from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. hiring for 30 openings. Positions include Assembler 2, machine/mixer operator, Operator 3, product mover, maintenance mechanic and sanitary. Starting pay is $11.50 per hour and up depending on the position. Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of the resume to the hiring event. Applicants can also apply online prior to the event at http://www.hillshirebrands.com/Careers.aspx
- CSM Services will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. hiring for five openings. CSM is hiring five full-time to clean at West Ottawa School District. No prior cleaning experience necessary. Pay varies based on experience. Interested applicants will be asked to complete an application at the Hiring Event.
- DJ’s Landscape Management will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. hiring for 25 openings. Positions include sidewalk clearing crew members, plow drivers, salt truck drivers, and heavy equipment operators. Pay begins at $15 per hour and up depending on the position. Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume to the hiring event.