Latest Paul Collins artwork promotes peace, clean water in Africa

WYOMING, Mich.-- International artist Paul Collins' artwork will be on display at a special gallery set up at Marge's Donut Den's new addition from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7.

The collection focuses on peace, explored through memories, nature, prayer and peaceful struggles.

Proceeds from the art sales will benefit the drilling of water wells in Africa through the Samuel Omogo Foundation. In addition, the exhibition will be supported by archival material including sketches, awards, career and humanitarian highlights of the artist.

Collins believes art is one of the best expressions that can bring positive change to the world.

"It is time to reflect on peace and help families live a more peaceful life with clean water. Imagine living in a community where a child dies every minute from a preventable water illness," he said.

He added, "Throughout my life I have witnessed many triumphs and many injustices in this world. Today, our world faces much turmoil. I believe the majority of people want peace. Our biggest strength as people is in the human spirit and that the power of change lies within a people united."

The artwork will be available at Marge's Donut Den, 1751 28th St. SW in Wyoming.