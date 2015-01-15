Snowmobiler hospitalized after Van Buren Co. crash

Posted 6:48 PM, January 15, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies Thursday responded to a two vehicle crash involving a snowmobile and an SUV.

According to a release, the crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. at Kal Haven Trail south of County Road 388 and east of 31st Street in Pine Grove Township.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was heading east on the trail when he collided with the SUV, deputies said in a release.

The snowmobiler was disoriented and complained of dizziness and was transported to the hospital.  The driver of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Gobles, was not injured.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s