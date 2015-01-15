× Snowmobiler hospitalized after Van Buren Co. crash

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies Thursday responded to a two vehicle crash involving a snowmobile and an SUV.

According to a release, the crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. at Kal Haven Trail south of County Road 388 and east of 31st Street in Pine Grove Township.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was heading east on the trail when he collided with the SUV, deputies said in a release.

The snowmobiler was disoriented and complained of dizziness and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Gobles, was not injured.